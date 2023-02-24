Trenton man arrested on domestic violence allegation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on felony second-degree domestic assault and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Dillion Odor was arrested by the Trenton Police on February 23rd. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with special conditions of North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 28th.

Court documents accuse Odor of causing physical injury to a woman on February 22nd by choking and kicking her. The person was considered a domestic victim in that she and Odor had been in a continuing social relationship of romantic or intimate nature.

Odor is also accused of possessing methamphetamine.

