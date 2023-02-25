Audio: State legislators attend “Legislative Forum” on the campus of North Central Missouri College

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State legislators from the area attended a legislative forum on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on February 24th. They were asked how they would help make higher education a priority for Missouri.

Twelfth District State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe gave an example of how he believes he is helping to make higher education a priority in the state.

Black noted that Missouri’s income is in a strong position above inflation, and he thinks the state will be able to fund priorities of higher education for the foreseeable future. He said that he supports higher education and community colleges in his region.

Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton said the governor’s seven percent increase for higher education is one of the largest increases the state has seen in the last couple of years. She is on the House Budget Committee.

Third District State Representative Danny Busick of Newtown said three of his five sons are in education, and education is important to his family. He believes education is also important to his House district.

Eighth District State Representative Josh Hurlbert of Smithville said Missouri’s number one priority and focus should be education. He noted that, other than Medicaid, education is probably the biggest driver of what money is spent on in the state. He reported that $1.5 billion was spent on higher education in the current budget.

Hurlbert commented that community colleges are tight with communities and are responsive to the needs of the workforce. He believes supporting community colleges is important.

Seventh District State Representative Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton said she serves on the House Children and Families Committee. She sees what is being done because of Governor Mike Parson’s bills that include early childhood investments and focuses on three areas.

One area is early childhood education expansion.

Another area of focus is on childcare subsidy rates.

McGaugh said there also needs to be help with the childcare tax credit programs.

McGaugh noted the legislation includes a childcare contribution tax credit for corporations, charitable organizations, individuals, and partnerships to 75% of a verified contribution to a licensed childcare facility.

The legislators discussed their committees and other priorities for this legislative session.

Thirteenth District State Representative Sean Pouche of Kansas City was originally scheduled to be at the legislative forum, but he was unable to attend.

