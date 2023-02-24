Trenton City Council and Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on February 27th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and City Council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on February 27th.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least nine properties at 6 pm. The agenda includes two properties listed under the declaration of a nuisance, three for a public hearing, one for findings of fact, and three for a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will discuss policies regarding dangerous buildings and electric service connections at 7 o’clock. The agenda also includes a bid for a warehouse building and the appointment of Jenn Hottes to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.

The February 27th meetings will be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available at this link. The City Council meeting will be available at this link.

