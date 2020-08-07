Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association to hold bike show

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a bike show in Chillicothe.

The show will benefit the “Run for the Son,” an effort to provide transportation to pastors, evangelists, and Christian workers around the world. The show will be held rain or shine in the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot on September 19th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Awards will be presented for dirtiest bike, loudest pipes, people’s choice, and best of show. The entry fee is $10 per bike.

There will also be bike games, a swap meet, and food.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares