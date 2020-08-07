Trenton R-9 School District to offer virtual learning for upcoming school year

The Trenton R-9 School District will offer students an opportunity to participate in distance learning via a virtual option for the 2020-2021 school year. The option will be provided due to health concerns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will not be a self-paced platform and will parallel what is being done in the classroom. Students will be held to the same attendance standards as those attending school. District staff will follow guidelines and regulations to comply with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in regards to attendance. The guidelines and regulations will also be in place if facilities are closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Trenton R-9 notes the student and parent will both be required to sign a daily log sheet for attendance. The logs will be turned in to the district at the end of each week. Attendance will be taken as if they were in class at school. Students who do not participate daily in live learning activities and do not produce daily logs may be considered truant. The minimum amount of educational time is six hours per day. Students who attend remotely will not be able to attend and/or participate in extracurricular activities.

Trenton R-9 plans to use the Google Classroom format for kindergarten through 12th grade. Students will be required to log into the platform during normal instructional time. Remote learning devices and hotspots will be available to those who are determined to have a need. Testing and grading will be required as if students were in the classroom.

Students who opt into the remote live learning option will remain on the plan for all of the semester. Changes in the delivery system will only happen at the discretion of the building administrator and at the semester break.

Students who choose the virtual option will be provided a meal through the school lunch program. The lunch will have to be ordered each day and will need to be picked up outside the school at a designated time.

Parents who would like to enroll their children in virtual learning should complete a form found on the Trenton R-9 website under the News section. A separate form should be submitted for each student and returned to each student’s respective school office by August 14th.

