Trenton City Council agenda includes fencing around fire training tower

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would approve an agreement with Challenger Fencing for the construction of a chain-link fence around the fire training tower in Trenton.

The council meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/8450274722 the night of Monday, August 10th at 7 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the purchase of a camera for the sewer department as well as discussion and approval of a lien policy and a letter to landlords for cleanout property. There is to be a discussion of ordering shirts for council members, using iPads for council meetings, and giving each council member a city email address.

City Attorney Tara Walker is to discuss council training and a closed session is also listed on the agenda for Monday, August 11th’s Trenton City Council meeting to discuss legal matters.

