Putnam County Fair in Unionville to feature Josh Turner and Restless Heart

The Putnam County Fair in Unionville next month will feature entertainment including Josh Turner, Restless Heart, and Hairball. There will also be a rodeo and tractor pull.
Activities will begin September 5th with a 4-H and FFA horse show. An open show will follow.
Entries will be accepted in various categories September 8th. The schedule also includes a 4-H and FFA pet show, kiddie pedal tractor pull, 4-H rabbit and poultry judging, the fair queen coronation with 4-H royalty, the Clover Kids small and livestock show. The High Stakes Rodeo Bull Buckout will start the night of September 8th at 7 o’clock. The DDR Band will begin at 9:30.
September 9th’s activities include 4-H and FFA dairy cattle, dairy goat, meat goat, and swine shows. Hairball will perform that night at 7:30 and DJ Chris Ryals at 9:30.
For September 10th, 4-H and FFA sheep and cattle shows are planned as well as a baby show, hoverboard races, a draft horse pull, and the Master Showman Competition. Restless Heart is scheduled to perform the night of September 10th at 7:30, and the Centerline Band will play at 9:30.
Logging arts, an antique tractor parade and display, a 4-H and FFA Buyer Appreciation Lunch and Junior Livestock Auction, a rooster crowing contest, and open bottle baby livestock show will be September 11th. The Midnight Rodeo Band is scheduled to play that night at 6:30 and 9:30. There is also a kids dance planned with DJ Chris Ryals from 7 to 9 o’clock.
The final day of the Putnam County Fair September 12th will include horseshoe pitching, an ATV rodeo, mud drags, kids games, an open jackpot cattle show, a pie auction, and a greased pig contest. Entertainment for the night of September 12th will include Josh Turner at 7:30 and the One-Eye Open Band at 9:30.
Dynamo Dogs and Chicken Bingo will be held at various times throughout the fair. There will also be a carnival. Carnival armbands will be $15 in advance or $20 at the gate.
There will be a prize drawing, with first prize receiving $1,000 cash. Tickets will cost $1 each.
Season tickets for the fair cost $40 each before August 25th. Then tickets will cost $45 each. Daily admission for that Tuesday and Wednesday is $15, Thursday $20, and Friday and Saturday $25. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at several locations.
More information is available on the Putnam County Fair website.