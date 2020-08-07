COVID-19 positive individual reported attending service at Lifepoint Church in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual who attended the second service at the Lifepoint Church in Chillicothe Sunday, August 2nd.

Individuals who were in attendance are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and do their best to stay isolated from others for 14 days. If someone has symptoms and gets tested, he or she should isolate from that point forward, as testing results can take five days or more to be received.

Anyone who has not been called and has specific concerns of close contact can call the Livingston County Health Center at 646-5506.

