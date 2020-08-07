Traffic stop and subsequent investigation results in arrest of Chillicothe woman

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a traffic stop/fugitive investigation in Chillicothe this week resulted in the arrest of a Chillicothe woman on an outstanding Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine.

Fifty-four-year-old Tresa Wilson was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

K-9 Zaki performed a free air sniff around the vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street and gave an indication of an odor of a drug or drugs. This led to the search of the vehicle and seizure of alleged drug distribution equipment with methamphetamine and several other pieces of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Cox notes a probable cause statement shows the suspect has been convicted of three previous drug violations, with the most recent being in 2018. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of a new charge or charges.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares