MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 10, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 10 – 16.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek. The bridge is expected to reopen Aug. 11.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

I-29 – Southbound on-ramp CLOSED for shoulder work at Route K, Aug. 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to County Road 7, Aug. 11, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route T – Culvert repair at 11th Street in Savannah, Aug. 12

Atchison County

Route 275 – Drainage work west of Route CC, Aug. 10 – 11

U.S. Route 59 – Roadside work at the Iowa state line, Aug. 10 – 12

Routes B and C – Pothole patching, Aug. 10 – 14

Route 46 – Core drilling at the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge, Aug. 13 – 15

Buchanan County

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116, Aug. 10 – 14. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route U – CLOSED for permit work west of U.S. Route 59, Aug. 11 at 6 a.m. through Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

I-29 – Northbound off-ramp CLOSED for concrete replacement to I-229 northbound (Exit 43), Aug. 12 at 6 a.m. to Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. This will be an overnight closure.

Route A – Bridge maintenance over I-229, Aug. 10

I-229 – Bridge flushing, Aug. 10 – 13

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 10 – 13

Route 116 – Pothole patching 0.5 miles west of Route E, Aug. 11

Route U – Bridge maintenance at the Contrary Creek Bridge, Aug 11 – 12. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route H – Drainage work from Walkup Road to Southeast Auxier Road, Aug. 12 – 14

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route K – CLOSED for pothole patching at various locations from Route NN to Route U, Aug. 10 – 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route CC – Core drilling at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Aug. 11 – 13

Daviess County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from Route 6 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) through Aug. 10. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September.

Route F – Drainage work from Route 6 to Route 190, Aug. 10 – 11

Route UU – Pothole patching, Aug. 10 – 11

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 12

Route V – Pothole patching, Aug. 12 – 14

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through August. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through early September

Route W – Core drilling at the Gees Creek Bridge through Aug. 11

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to Route 6 (Daviess County) through Aug. 10. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route W – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 at Bethany to Route M west of Eagleville, Aug. 11 – 17. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through late August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. The bridge will CLOSE from Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 1 a.m. through Saturday, Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. When the bridge reopens to one-lane traffic on Aug. 15, an 11.5-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route C – CLOSED from Route DD to U.S. Route 36. Open to local traffic only.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route J – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to 350th Street, Aug. 10, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Century Road to Dragonfly Road, Aug. 11, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED for pothole patching from 350th Street to 370th Street, Aug. 11, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to Route AD, Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED for pothole patching from 360th Street to Route M, Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Worth County

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 140th Street to Route 46, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to 140th Street, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

