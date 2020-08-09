Cameron teen injured when SUV overturns on Route BB

A Cameron resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned on Route BB south of Winston.

Eighteen-year-old Donaven DeJong was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning one mile south of Winston as the SUV was southbound on Route BB when it traveled off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the vehicle went off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The SUV was demolished DeJong was not wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares