Trenton High School will hold its Courtwarming coronation on February 3rd.

Crowning of royalty will be held between the girl’s and boy’s basketball games against Stanberry. The girl’s game will start at 6 pm.

A dance will follow in the high school gym on February 3rd from 9 to 11 pm. Jeremy Hudson will DJ music at the event.

THS Courtwarming candidates have not yet been announced.

