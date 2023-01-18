Missouri man sentenced to 17-1/2 years in prison for four armed robberies

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 17 ½ years in prison for four armed robberies during one month in the summer of 2020.

Louquincy Carr, 37, pleaded guilty in September to four robbery charges, one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a robbery. He admitted to the armed robbery of the T-Mobile store at 3630 South Grand Boulevard on July 24 and August 4 of 2020, a Boost Mobile store at 3706 South Grand Boulevard on Aug. 14, 2020, and a Wingstop restaurant at 3626 South Grand Boulevard on Aug. 25, 2020.

During the July 24 robbery, Carr poured a bottle of hand sanitizer over the store’s counter and ordered the clerk to take off his shirt and wipe away any fingerprints, according to Carr’s guilty plea. But Carr’s fingerprints were later found by police on the sanitizer bottle.

During the August 14 robbery, he demanded money at gunpoint from two employees, stole cash from the register, and took about 15 new cell phones from the store.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinksi.

