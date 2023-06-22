Trenton Family Aquatic Center to hold “Night Swim” Thursday evening

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will hold a night swim on June 22nd. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30.

The cost will be $3.50 per person and passes are welcome.

Community members can sponsor pool parties during the nighttime at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center. Sponsors would pay for the swims, which would be free to the public. The sponsored swims would be Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. There could also be prize drawings for donated items.

Contact the pool manager at 660-654-5878 or through Facebook messaging.

Related