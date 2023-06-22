Kirksville man injured when truck hauling rock strikes SUV on Highway 6

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained minor injuries when the Peterbilt rock truck he drove struck a sports utility vehicle and overturned near Kirksville on Wednesday, June 21st.

A private vehicle was to take 55-year-old Robert Cole to seek his own treatment. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Andrea Koetting of Jefferson City.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 6 before it reportedly attempted to make a left turn one mile east of Kirksville, and the westbound truck hit the SUV. The truck went off the north side of the road before overturning. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance.

Related