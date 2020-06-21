Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

Local News June 21, 2020June 21, 2020 Jennifer Thies
The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances next week regarding amending city code and approving work orders. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall the night of Monday, June 22nd at 7 o’clock. It will be open to the public and available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86325324854.

One of the ordinances involves amending city code regarding prohibited parking. The other ordinances involve work orders with the Howe Company, LLC, one for a larger water main to supply potable water to the wastewater treatment plant and another for a water and sewer extension beyond Hoover Drive.

The agenda also includes appointments to the Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees; liaison members of various boards; and appointments to various boards, including three to the Park Board, Building and Nuisance Board, and Airport Advisory Board; two to the Tree Board and Historic Preservation Commission; one to the Police Personnel Board; and seven to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Monday, June 22nd’s Trenton City Council meeting is also to include a review of an airport hangar agreement, discussion of utility committee members, and discussion of a south substation transformer replacement.

