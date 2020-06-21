Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances next week regarding amending city code and approving work orders. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall the night of Monday, June 22nd at 7 o’clock. It will be open to the public and available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86325324854.

One of the ordinances involves amending city code regarding prohibited parking. The other ordinances involve work orders with the Howe Company, LLC, one for a larger water main to supply potable water to the wastewater treatment plant and another for a water and sewer extension beyond Hoover Drive.

The agenda also includes appointments to the Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees; liaison members of various boards; and appointments to various boards, including three to the Park Board, Building and Nuisance Board, and Airport Advisory Board; two to the Tree Board and Historic Preservation Commission; one to the Police Personnel Board; and seven to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Monday, June 22nd’s Trenton City Council meeting is also to include a review of an airport hangar agreement, discussion of utility committee members, and discussion of a south substation transformer replacement.

