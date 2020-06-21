Two injured during attempt to avoid deer in roadway near Macon

The Highway Patrol reports two men sustained moderate injuries when a car swerved to avoid a deer and struck an embankment and a building a quarter of a mile south of Macon the morning of Friday, June 19th.

Driver 38 year old Danny Frederick of Springfield and passenger 50 year old Leslie Huggins of Branson were transported by ambulance to the University Hospital of Columbia.

The car traveled north on U. S. Highway 63 before swerving to miss the deer on the road, running off the right side of the road, striking the embankment, and hitting the building. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Huggins did not wear a safety device, and it is unknown if Frederick did. The Macon Police Department and Macon Rural Fire Department assisted.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares