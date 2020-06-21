MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of June 22, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of June 22 – 28.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Blackwell Road – CLOSED east of Loop 29 (Belt Highway), June 22 – 25, 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Entrance into the North Shoppes at Blackwell Road from the Belt Highway will not be permitted during the closure.

Route E – Drainage work at U.S. Route 71, June 22

U.S. Business Route 71 – Milling northbound from I-29 to County Road 339, June 23 – 26

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, June 22 – 26

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, June 22 – 26

Routes B, C, and AA – Pothole patching, June 22 – 26

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Rumble strip installation and striping as part of a resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

Route 752 – CLOSED for concrete replacement from Lake Avenue to Brown Road, June 22 – 24. This will be an around-the-clock closure and access to Lake Avenue will not be permitted during the closure.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, June 22 – 25

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 22 – 25

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project from the Missouri River to the Platte River, east of Route AC, June 24 – 27

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through August

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route D to Route O, June 22

Route D – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route 129, June 23

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route D, June 24 – 25

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through early July

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from Route 116 to U.S. Route 36 (DeKalb County), June 22 – 24

U.S. Route 69 – Milling from I-35 to Route 116, June 22 – 26

Route H – Bridge maintenance over I-35, June 22 – 26. Temporary stoplights will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69 through June

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. Crews may be working, and the roadway reduced to one lane each direction, around-the-clock.

Route V – Pothole patching, Jun 22 – 24

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route H (Harrison County), June 25 – 26

Route 190 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to the Grundy County line, June 25 – 26

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 36 to Route 116 (Clinton County), June 22 – 24

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) through June

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 to Route M (Worth County), June 23 – 24, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. Crews may be working, and the roadway reduced to one lane each direction, around-the-clock.

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route 6 (Daviess County), June 25 – 26

Holt County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to Route VV, June 22 – 23, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work at 300th Street, June 24

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 282nd Street to 290th Street, June 25, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Putnam County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 143rd Road to 150th Road, June 22, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route A, June 24, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK south to Route KK north, June 23, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route C – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route M to U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County), June 22 – 24, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route 46 – Drainage work from Indigo Avenue to Garnet Avenue, June 25

