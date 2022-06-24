Trenton City Council meeting to include ordinances, sewer and water rates

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding an agreement and a contract. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on June 27th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One of the ordinances would approve an agreement with Irvinbilt Constructors for reservoir pump station improvements. Another ordinance would approve an insurance contract with Coalition Insurance Solutions for cybersecurity insurance.

Other items on the agenda for June 27th’s Trenton City Council meeting include public comment from State Representative Randy Railsback, appointments to five boards, an airport fuel system card reader, a draft drug policy, and water and sewer rates.