Linn County Youth Fair to run from July 7th through July 16th

The schedule has been announced for the Linn County Youth Fair. Events will be July 7th through 16th, and most will be at the Linn County Fairgrounds of Brookfield.

A trap shoot and skeet will be at Pin Oak July 7th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Air pistol will be July 8th at 8 o’clock in the morning. That day will also include small bore pistol at 10 o’clock, muzzleloading at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and small bore at 5 o’clock.

Archery will be July 9th from 7:30 to noon. There will also be air rifle at 1 o’clock and hunting and outdoor skills at 3 o’clock.

July 10th will include sporting clays at Pin Oak at 10 o’clock in the morning as well as exhibit judging from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening.

The Dog Show will be July 11th at 8 o’clock in the morning. There will also be fashion review at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and small bore rifle silhouettes starting at 5 o’clock.

The Rabbit Show will be July 12th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. An ice cream social will begin at 5 o’clock. The schedule also includes the Royalty Tea Party at 5:30, the Linn County Fair Royalty Ceremony at 6:30, and shooting sports awards at 7 o’clock.

The schedule for July 13th includes the Poultry Show at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, a TASK event at 3 o’clock, and the Horse Show at 5 o’clock. A fish fry will be from 5 to 7 o’clock, and a rooster crowing contest is at 6 o’clock.

For July 14th, the Sheep Show will be at 9 o’clock in the morning, and the Goat Show is at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. A pork chop supper will be from 5 to 7 o’clock. There will also be style revue at 5:30, 4-H and FFA special awards at 6 o’clock, and a Youth Super Farmer Contest at 7 o’clock.

The Farm Bureau Breakfast will be July 15th from 6:30 to 9 o’clock in the morning. The Swine Show will be at 8 o’clock, and the Dairy Show is at noon. A tractor rodeo will be at 1 o’clock. There will also be a beef fitting contest at 4 o’clock, a steak supper sponsored by the Linn County Cattlemen from 5 to 7 o’clock, and celebrity showmanship at 6 o’clock. A pool party for 4-H and FFA exhibitors and their families will be at the Brookfield Aquatic Center July 15th at 7 o’clock. A 4-H and FFA Exhibitors Youth Dance will be start 8 o’clock.

The last day of events at the Linn County Youth Fair will be July 16th. That day’s schedule includes the Bucket Calf Show at 8 o’clock in the morning and the Beef Show at 9 o’clock. A buyer appreciation supper will be from 5 to 7 o’clock. Special awards will be given at 6 o’clock, and a silent auction will begin at 6 o’clock. The Premium Sale will begin at 7:30.