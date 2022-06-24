Missouri cattle operations have an opportunity to host cattle producers from Mexico

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Join the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Agriculture for the opportunity to host a group of cattle producers from Mexico. You will be able to connect with buyers, build relationships with livestock producers from Mexico and have the chance to show them the quality livestock genetics your farm has to offer.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture and the Foreign Agriculture Services, “Mexico greatly benefits from high-quality genetics from the United States.” Take advantage of this opportunity to showcase your genetics this summer to our neighbors to the south.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture will select Missouri beef cattle operations to welcome the Mexico producers during their visit to Missouri on July 11-13. Proper biosecurity will be practiced as this trade mission takes place.

If you have interest in this opportunity, please contact Taylor Buckley. Buckley is a livestock & genetics marketing specialist and may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at (573) 645-1588

