Chillicothe City Council to meet on June 27th

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss proposed funds to be distributed from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The hearing will be at the city council meeting at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on June 27th at 5:30 in the evening.

The proposed funds to be distributed include $68,000 for industrial park improvements and $130,000 for Chilli Bay Water Park improvements.

Other items on the meeting’s agenda include a recommendation on an ordinance regarding the city purchasing cybersecurity insurance and a resolution establishing a policy and procedure to disclose a potential conflict of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. There is to be a recommendation to reappoint Lou Cowherd to the Parks and Recreation Board and Jim Richey to the Airport Board.

The agenda for June 27th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a closed session for discussion of employees and/or personnel and real estate.