Trenton City Council adopts ordinances, makes appointments, denies additional holiday requests for city employees

The Trenton City Council Monday night adopted ordinances, and accepted several appointments by the Mayor to boards and commissions, but defeated a request to add a holiday to the list of holidays for city employees.

It was a vote of three in favor and four opposed to allowing city workers to observe the Juneteenth holiday, which is annually on the 19th of June. Councilman Glen Briggs asked for the topic to be on the council agenda. City Hall/TMU was open on June 19th this year, while the courthouse and other government entities were closed for what is now a federal holiday. It was noted that city employees who work on holidays because their job duties require it get paid time and a half. In response to a question, it was noted that city employees have 12 holidays per year. A roll call was requested. In favor of adding Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees were Briggs, John Dolan, and Dave Mlika. Voting against were Lou Fisher, Calvin Brown, Marvin Humphreys, and Tim Meinecke. Councilman Duane Urich was absent.

Business Owner Buffy Rosson received permission from the city council for Java and Hooch to have a public fireworks display on Saturday night, July 1st. She told the council that a band will also perform at the business that night. Unless an exception is made, city ordinance only allows fireworks to be shot off between 8 am and 10 pm on July 2nd and 3rd, and from 8 am until midnight on July 4th.

Several appointments made by Mayor Jackie Soptic received council consent. These include Derek Miller, John Hamilton, and Lynda Lynch to the Trenton Park Board; Lindsay Stevens to the Building and Nuisance Board; Donnie Vandevender to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments; Dyle Wilson and Danny Stevens to the Trenton Airport Advisory Board; Rob Maloney and Stan Lowrey to the TIF commission board. Each was re-appointed.

Mayor Soptic tabled appointments to the historic preservation commission. And she announced Trenton’s Tree City designation had expired, so no appointments will be made until Trenton can be reinstated. She hopes to have more appointments to recommend at the next meeting, including one for the Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustments, one for the Trenton Airport Advisory Board, and two for the Building and Nuisance Board. It was announced that Gaylon McCorkle and Tim Bland do not want to continue with the Building and Nuisance Board.

R.S. Electric Corporation of Kansas City was accepted for integration services at the wastewater treatment plant. This includes services and materials to upgrade existing six and eight-inch flow meters. The cost is $26,825.

Midwest Injection Incorporated of Cascade, Iowa was selected to remove lime sludge at the water treatment plant. The cost for approximately 1,500 dry tons is $53.50 per dry ton, which Administrator Ron Urton said was the same price two years ago.

Whitney Roofing and Guttering LLC of Gallatin was accepted for the replacement of the roof at a building at the water plant. The cost is $10,150. Urton said the city will be reimbursed by its insurance carrier since it involved hail damage.

A policy was approved requiring city and Trenton Municipal employees to wear protective footwear when working in areas where there is a danger of foot injury. It also allows the city to assist with the cost of protective footwear, including 75 percent reimbursement for the approved boots, up to a maximum of $200 per year.

A series of ordinances were unanimously approved that relate to the voter-approved amendment on adult-use marijuana. Some sections of the city code were repealed, and others were amended to add references to recreational marijuana. City Attorney Tara Walker explained, in part, that the changes relate to definitions, adding recreational marijuana to provisions on medical marijuana, allowing the consumption of marijuana in personal homes but not where viewed in public, and regulating where marijuana facilities could be located in Trenton.

On a voice vote that was not unanimous, the council selected Grand River Concrete from the Jamesport area for concrete replacement work at four locations: the fire department, the airport, the sewer plant inlet, and the TMU warehouse. Grand River’s cost is $71,826. Also submitting a bid was Jason Shuler Concrete of Trenton. Urton described the bids as a difference of only $58.

Airport Manager Wes Barone mentioned that the airport will have a fly-in breakfast on Saturday morning, July 1st, from 7 to 11 a, Proceeds from the breakfast are to be donated to Green Hills Animal Shelter.

The city council last night also met in a closed executive session.

