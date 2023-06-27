Obituary & Services: Herschel Dean Weems

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Herschel Dean Weems, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.

Herschel was born the son of Austin Herbert and Mandy Estella (Dial) Weems on November 9, 1939,in Belle Rive, Illinois. He was a 1957 graduate of Ewing High School in Ewing, Missouri. While in high school, he served in the United States Army Reserves. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he was a member of the 717th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, in Talalina, Alaska.

After his military service, he worked for Western Electric and then AT&T, where he met his wife and love of his life, Mary Jane Stout, on a picket line. They fell in love, leading to a long life together, in that time living in many states, raising their two daughters, and traveling around the country in their spare time. He was known to his family and friends by many names that included H.D., Dean, Uncle Hersch, Daddy, Grandpa, and Poppy. He loved fiercely and was a funny, witty, and caring man who could always bring a smile to your face. He was able to find joy in ordinary things – always bringing wonder to the world around him and blessing all those who were in his presence, people and animals alike.

He enjoyed writing about loved ones, current events, and past experiences in both short story and poem format. He was a talented guitar player and singer with a love of country music. He enjoyed genealogy, traveling across the country to explore the greater world around him, and visiting loved ones along the way. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him here on Earth, but he is now celebrating a reunion in Heaven with his loving wife, Mary Jane, both free from pain and suffering. Never having spent an anniversary apart, it is a blessing they will be reunited to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in Heaven on June 29th.

Herschel is survived by two daughters, Deena Renea Roche of the home, and Sheila Rae Castellano and Jeff Huxley of Hillsborough, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Jonathan and Sara Roche of Austin, Texas, Lauren Adams of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Samantha Roche and Carlo Lindner of Greenville, South Carolina, Amanda Castellano of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Austin Castellano and Anna Morello of Indianapolis, Indiana, Vincent Castellano and Alexandra Castellano of Hillsborough, New Jersey, Madison and Jeffrey Huxley of Belle Mead, New Jersey; one great-grandson, Aiden Adams of Ft. Mill, South Carolina; one sister, Betty Weems Ewalt of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Weems of Quincy, Illinois, and Vera Weems of Dunedin, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Mary Jane; his parents; brothers, Jim Weems and Ray Weems; and sisters, Anna Weems and Sherla Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at Mooresville Christian Church, Mooresville, Missouri on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mooresville Christian Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related