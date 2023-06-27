Trenton Building and Nuisance Board addresses concerns, grants extensions to properties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four properties of concern were discussed during last evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Three of these properties received extensions of time. Advancing to public hearings next month are 510 East 17th Street, 202 Park Lane, 418 West 13th Court, and 1615 Tindall. Thirty-day extensions were granted to 308 South Main, 824 Custer, and 403 West 13th Street.

Steve Hudson attended the meeting as a guest to discuss 308 Main, which he claimed belonged to his grandparents, Herbert and Inah Hudson. He reported that the house has been unoccupied for a long time. Since the two individuals are deceased, the board wants to determine the current owner of the house.

Building Inspector Wes Barone was tasked with contacting the owner of 302 East 10th Street, Lolo Tuiaki, to discuss the necessary repairs. If the owner fails to address the issues, the board will proceed with declaring the property a dangerous building, and utilities will be disconnected. The location still falls under the findings of fact category.

Five members of the Building and Nuisance Board were present at the meeting.

