Bond denied for Kansas City man charged with seven felonies in Daviess County

A Kansas City man who was arrested in Gilman City following a crime spree, which included a law enforcement pursuit, appeared Monday in the associate division of the Daviess County Circuit Court.

31-year-old Brandon Fletcher has been charged with seven felonies. Online court information shows two counts of vehicle hijacking with the potential for serious physical injury involving a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

Daviess County Judge Daren Adkins denied a request for bond but did set a bond hearing for July 6th at 9 am at the courthouse in Gallatin. The court asked for a public defender to represent Fletcher. He was remanded to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Media reports indicate Fletcher is a suspect in incidents in the Kansas City metro area, including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and alleged gunfire on Thursday night.

State troopers on Friday morning attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35 in Daviess County that was described as going 90 miles an hour in a 70 zone. Authorities learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Jackson County.

Information from officials accuses Fletcher of stealing a bicycle in Daviess County and allegedly displaying a knife while attempting to steal another car. Reports indicate that when the suspect fled on foot, he entered a residence in Winston and allegedly displayed the knife to the occupant while demanding keys to a motor vehicle. He then fled the residence and was driving the owner’s vehicle. Fletcher was pursued into Harrison County where the vehicle became disabled due to a crash, and Highway Patrol officers were able to take him into custody. As of Monday, no charges had been filed in Jackson County for crimes committed there.

