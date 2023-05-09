Trenton City Council accept bid for work on city hall, hold discussion on proposed T-hanger at airport

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council, on Monday night, accepted a quote to tuckpoint and seal the city hall and TMU building downtown. The council also accepted a quote on the future purchase of a bucket truck for the electric department. Contractors were selected for housing demolitions and for hazardous materials inspections for those locations.

Mid Continental Restoration Inc of Fort Scott, Kansas provided a quote for the exterior building repairs at 1100 Main. The cost with alternates is $55,000. Funds are to come from the capital projects accounts with one-half paid by the city and one-half by TMU. Alternates include cleaning and application of water repellent.

Prior to council approval, the discussion focused on whether to do the project in two phases that would be spread over two budget years. The first phase would involve ground level, five feet and below. The second phase would be for areas above five feet. Because two phases would require two mobilizations for the company, the total cost would be $6,400 more than compared to having Mid Continental do all the tuckpointing and sealing at one time. The council decided not to spend the extra $6,400. City Administrator Ron Urton noted water has been seeping into the basement.

The council accepted a quote on the purchase of a 40-foot bucket truck from Altec Industries of St. Joseph. It will be used by Trenton Municipal electric department and ultimately replace a 2014 truck. Delivery was described as two years from now. The price quote, as of this time, was $214,677.

Two bids were submitted for a demolition contractor and there were four bids for a company to do hazardous materials inspections. The council accepted the lowest bids. Perkins Dozing of Lock Springs calculated the cost of housing demolitions collectively at $75,750 dollars. Red Rock of Kidder bid $80,000. City officials noted as many as 11 houses could be demolished. That number is subject to owner participation with the city in a cost-sharing arrangement.

The maximum amount the city will spend, if necessary, on each demolition is $2,500. A total of $50,000 has been budgeted by the city to go toward demolitions. This could include locations where the owner doesn’t have the money to pay their share, and the city would absorb all costs.

Red Rock had the low bid for the inspection of these houses for hazardous materials such as asbestos. The company will charge $300 per inspection. Perkins was among others submitting an inspection bid with their quote at $750 per residence. If hazardous materials are found, abatement is the responsibility of the property owner.

The council voted six in favor and one opposed, Glen Briggs, on accepting the demolition bid from Perkins. It was a seven-to-nothing vote to accept Red Rock for hazardous material inspections. The city council is to be provided with a list of locations for housing demolitions – once cost estimates are shared with the owners.

Utility Director Urton announced a real estate transaction approved two weeks ago involved the purchase of a vacant house at 1013 Tindall Avenue. The purchase price is $2,500. The house, which has been on the nuisance list, is to be demolished.

The city of Trenton recently learned that the Federal Aviation Administration requires an independent, third-party, review of the engineer plans (Olsson Associates) regarding the design, bidding, and construction of a proposed T-hanger at the airport.

The council accepted an ordinance to allow Airport IFE Services Inc of Roan Mountain, Tennessee to review the scope of work being planned. The cost is $2,900. The proposed site for the hangar has involved dirt work to raise it above the flood plain.

City Administrator Urton said the initial plan is to have a four-bay hangar, but he noted it could be expanded to six if construction bids are favorable. Councilman Duane Urich, who is a pilot, expressed confidence the new hangar will be full as soon as it’s completed. The engineer has estimated the hangar cost at $550,000.

Mayor Jackie Soptic asked Chief of Police Rex Ross to discuss two meetings they attended. Ross spoke of efforts to enhance the city partnership with Green Hills Animal Shelter including possibly offering to educate pet owners on proper care of their pets. Ross also reported Josh Gottman and his family are planning to offer a “Mowing Ministry” that individuals may contact if they face nuisance situations on tall grass or related matters, and don’t have the funds nor the ability to abate.

Councilman Briggs, who is Grundy County’s emergency manager, stated three buildings within Trenton and five or six west of Trenton sustained damage from the Saturday night storm. Briggs said he’s aware of one person receiving a minor injury when moving debris.

