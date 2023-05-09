Obituary & Services: William Albert Zang

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Will Zang, a 45-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 10:02 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at his residence where he was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:30 Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Erica for Makyla and Ozzie’s scholarship fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

William Albert Zang Jr. was born July 5, 1977, in Trenton to William “Bill” and Nancy (Brick) Zang. He graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1995. Will was raised doing concrete and construction work around the Trenton area. Around 10 years ago, Will started his own business with Will Zang Construction and Zang Snow Removal. Will was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and could regularly be seen in his red hat and shoes. He especially enjoyed watching Makkie’s ball games and watching Ozzie grow.

Surviving relatives include his wife Erica, daughter Makayla and son Ozzie of the home, father Bill Zang of Trenton, mother Nancy Richard and husband Larry of Chariton, IA, sisters Lisa Huffstutter and significant other Dan Dunkin of Trenton, Carrie Goodin and husband J.D. of Princeton, and Katie Zang of Chillicothe, MO, Brother-in-laws Eryn Howe and significant other Samantha of Trenton, Tyler Anderson and wife Jenny of Trenton, and Riley Howe and significant other Gracie of Spickard, sister-in-law’s Samantha Brewer of Bethany, MO, and Tasha Reim of Chillicothe, MO, 10 nieces, 10 nephews, and his beloved dogs Dottie and Cheeto.

He was preceded in death by infant twins Tripp and Nora.

