Audio: “Walk Against Hunger” at C.F. Russel Stadium raises more than $1000

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Last week’s “Walk Against Hunger” on the track of C.F. Russell Stadium in Trenton raised more than $1000.

The hour-long event was sponsored by Families and Friends of the Development Disabled of Grundy County. Director, Kayla Graham, was among guests on KTTN’s Open Line, and she discussed how the funds would be spent to provide school-age children with food.

Plans are being made to change the administration of backpack buddies to be under the guidance of Bright Futures Trenton. The organization will be known as Grundy County

Food Pals.

Related