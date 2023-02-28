Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on six properties

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three properties were advanced and three others received extensions during Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

Both 403 East 9th Street and 1801 Chicago Street were moved to the findings of fact category. 405 East 22nd Street advanced to certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Building Inspector Wes Barone noted three other locations, following actions at last month’s meeting, have dangerous building certificates recorded on deeds at the courthouse. Those are 1422 Tindall Avenue, 1703 East 2nd Street, and 704 East 17th Street.

Thirty-day extensions of time were granted to three properties, 302 East 10th Street, 506 Jackson Street, and 1432 Main Street. A representative for 302 East 10th Street and 506 Jackson attended the meeting and was advised by Barone on what needed to be cleaned up, debris removed, and structural issues addressed. The individual was advised to consider 506 Jackson for the city’s cost-share demolition program. An owner at 1432 Main was present to report he feels progress will be made once the weather consistently warms up.

After a review of photos and discussion, 824 Custer was declared a nuisance. That’s the first in a four-step process toward having improvements done.

Seven members of the Trenton building and nuisance board attended the meeting.

