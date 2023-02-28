Obituary & Services: Martha Lea Moulin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Martha Lea Moulin, age 79 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday morning, February 27, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Martha was born on March 31, 1943, the daughter of J.B. and Norma (Wilmot) Burns in Gallatin, MO. She attended Gallatin High School. She married Gene Moulin on June 6th, 1959, and they lived most of their married life in Jamesport. Martha was a librarian for the Daviess County Library in Jamesport where she enjoyed helping people with genealogy. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church. Martha had a green thumb and enjoyed horticulture. Martha loved reading, especially scripture and about the Civil War. She also enjoyed raising her goats and chickens on the farm. Martha loved her family. She was a loving person, caring and giving, and well thought of in the community. Martha will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, and brothers, Ronnie Burns and Nevin Burns. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Reyes (David) of League City, TX, Laurie Parker of Ames, IA, and Gina Moulin (Edwin Tipton) of Kidder, MO; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vicki Burns of Gallatin, MO, Frankie Burns of Chillicothe, MO, Carma Girdner and Linda Reynolds of Ohio, and brother-in-law, Jerry Moulin (Marilyn) of Jamesport, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Daviess County Library in care of the funeral home. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Gilman City Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Friends may call after 11 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

