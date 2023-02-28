Tina-Avalon R-2 School District to host annual Country Music Show

Local News February 28, 2023 Jennifer Thies
The Tina-Avalon R-2 School District will hold its 39th Annual Country Music Show to raise funds for the Tina-Avalon Alumni Scholarship fund and school improvements.

The event will be at the school on March 10th and 11th at 7 pm. Clayton Beall will play fiddle, and Tim Rose will play lead guitar and string bass. There will also be vocalists and comedian Billy Smith.

Free will donations will be taken at the door of the Tina-Avalon Country Music Show on March 10th and 11th. A concession stand will also be available.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

