Tina-Avalon R-2 School District to host annual Country Music Show

The Tina-Avalon R-2 School District will hold its 39th Annual Country Music Show to raise funds for the Tina-Avalon Alumni Scholarship fund and school improvements.

The event will be at the school on March 10th and 11th at 7 pm. Clayton Beall will play fiddle, and Tim Rose will play lead guitar and string bass. There will also be vocalists and comedian Billy Smith.

Free will donations will be taken at the door of the Tina-Avalon Country Music Show on March 10th and 11th. A concession stand will also be available.

