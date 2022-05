Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three seniors will graduate from Newtown-Harris R-3 in the high school gym on May 20th. Six eighth-graders will also be promoted to ninth grade at the ceremony at 7 p.m.

Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor Stephanie Oaks will speak at the graduation ceremony. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the senior class will be announced.