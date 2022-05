Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss multiple properties at a meeting next week.

The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

The agenda shows four properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, two under public hearing, and one for findings of fact. There will also be updates on current structures and nuisances.