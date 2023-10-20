Three Indicted, accused of St. Louis murder-for-hire

Three men were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday and accused of involvement in the shooting death of a woman in St. Louis in July.

Andrew C. Hubbard, 37, of Maryland Heights, Justin R. Lee, 37, of Northwoods, and Eric Washington, 45, of Jennings, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in connection with the death of Andreaia Worthem.

The indictment says the men received money and other items of value in exchange for their agreement to kill Worthem.

St. Louis police officers found Worthem, 53, early on the morning of July 7, 2023, in an alley in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue.

Each of the charges is punishable by a life sentence in prison or the death penalty.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Walker and Matthew Martin are prosecuting the case.