Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms.

David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.

The federal indictment alleges that all 10 defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2016, to June 22, 2022.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, McDowell is also charged with six counts related to distributing methamphetamine and three counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The indictment also charges various other defendants in various counts related to methamphetamine trafficking. Jones and Mitchell are each also charged with distributing fentanyl. Mitchell is also charged with distributing cocaine. Mitchell and Finney are also each charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie C Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.