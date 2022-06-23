Milan Elks to host fireworks on July 3rd

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold its Ninth Annual Fireworks Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd.

Fireworks will be shot off from the Sullivan County Country Club in Milan at dusk. Community members wanting to watch the fireworks can bring lawn chairs or blankets. The country club will serve food, starting at 7 o’clock that night.

Anyone wanting to donate toward the fireworks on July 3rd can call Angel with the Milan Elks at 660-342-6903. Donations can also be mailed to the Milan Elks Lodge at 211 East Second Street in Milan. Donations are tax-exempt.