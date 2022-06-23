Milan Elks to host fireworks on July 3rd

Local News June 23, 2022 KTTN News
Celebrating the 4th of July, Independence Day, fireworks and flags
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold its Ninth Annual Fireworks Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd.

Fireworks will be shot off from the Sullivan County Country Club in Milan at dusk. Community members wanting to watch the fireworks can bring lawn chairs or blankets. The country club will serve food, starting at 7 o’clock that night.

Anyone wanting to donate toward the fireworks on July 3rd can call Angel with the Milan Elks at 660-342-6903. Donations can also be mailed to the Milan Elks Lodge at 211 East Second Street in Milan. Donations are tax-exempt.

Post Views: 17
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.