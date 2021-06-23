Teenager pleads guilty to purchasing liquor by a minor in Grundy County court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nineteen-year-old Elden Eugene Wise of Odessa, Missouri, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts from June 19 of purchase or attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A felony count of possession of a controlled substance was amended to a misdemeanor. Wise was fined $300 on each count. Wise is to pay $120.50 in court costs and $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Wise posted a bond of $1,500, which will be applied to the costs and will be refunded the balance.

