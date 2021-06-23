Blunt congratulates 16 Missourians accepted to service academies

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) congratulated Missourians who accepted appointments to attend U.S. military service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The following 16 individuals were nominated by Blunt:

Aubrey Nicole Boatwright of Aurora

Jackson Wesley Brawner of Springfield

Jayden Grace Browning of Goodman

Garrett Nathaniel Burton of Independence

Owen Charles Carrillo of Liberty

Aidan Thomas Himmler Dougherty of Kansas City

Brandon James Gibbs of Cuba

Hunter Melvin Hanes of Poplar Bluff

Madeline Martins Klippenstein of Platte City

Benjamin Alexander Lahann of Kansas City

Sebastian Alexander Neumann of St. Louis

Gabriel Bernard Spencer of Kansas City

Pedro Luis Suarez-Solar III of Ballwin

Katherine Isabel Tharp of Farley

Leo Patrick Wagner of St. Louis

Harrison Verne Wepener of Hume

Click here for the biographies of the nominees.

“Securing an appointment to a military service academy is a tremendous accomplishment, and each of these students and their families should be incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Blunt. “The academies provide a top-notch education and equip students with the tools and training they need to become the next generation of military leaders. I wish them the best as they begin this exciting and challenging new chapter.”

Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year. Click here for more information.

Related