Blunt congratulates 16 Missourians accepted to service academies

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) congratulated Missourians who accepted appointments to attend U.S. military service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.
The following 16 individuals were nominated by Blunt:
- Aubrey Nicole Boatwright of Aurora
- Jackson Wesley Brawner of Springfield
- Jayden Grace Browning of Goodman
- Garrett Nathaniel Burton of Independence
- Owen Charles Carrillo of Liberty
- Aidan Thomas Himmler Dougherty of Kansas City
- Brandon James Gibbs of Cuba
- Hunter Melvin Hanes of Poplar Bluff
- Madeline Martins Klippenstein of Platte City
- Benjamin Alexander Lahann of Kansas City
- Sebastian Alexander Neumann of St. Louis
- Gabriel Bernard Spencer of Kansas City
- Pedro Luis Suarez-Solar III of Ballwin
- Katherine Isabel Tharp of Farley
- Leo Patrick Wagner of St. Louis
- Harrison Verne Wepener of Hume
Click here for the biographies of the nominees.
“Securing an appointment to a military service academy is a tremendous accomplishment, and each of these students and their families should be incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Blunt. “The academies provide a top-notch education and equip students with the tools and training they need to become the next generation of military leaders. I wish them the best as they begin this exciting and challenging new chapter.”
Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year. Click here for more information.