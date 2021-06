Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Macon man pleaded not guilty in Linn County on June 23 to 118 felony counts, including multiple counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

The court denied a bond request for 54-year-old Kenneth Harper. A bond hearing is scheduled for July 1st.

The alleged incidents happened from 1996 to 2010. The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights.

