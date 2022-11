WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence.

Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and overturn.

Pryor was using a seat belt and the car was demolished.