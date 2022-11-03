Two injured, both vehicles demolished, in crash on Highway 36 south of Kidder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two drivers were injured and taken to hospitals when two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon two miles south of Kidder.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 57-year-old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton and 48-year-old Tracy Connell of St. Joseph. Schaefermeyer was taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. Connell was transported by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The crash occurred when Schaefermeyer’s sports utility vehicle was northbound in the crossover at Highway 36 and Route J while Connell’s van was westbound on Highway 36. Schaefermeyer’s SUV traveled into the path of the van driven by Connell. The passenger side of the SUV was struck by the front of the van. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the north side of Highway 36 with the van striking a stop sign.

Both drivers were using seat belts and both vehicles were demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.