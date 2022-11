WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A graveside service for former Trenton resident Donna Roberts Brown of Kearney will be on November 5th at noon at the Honey Creek Chapel Cemetery near Trenton.

Donna Brown died on March 31st. She was 77.

Survivors in the area include her mother Nina Patterson and sister Deanna Shaw, both of Trenton, and husband Kenneth Brown of Kearney.