Audio: Candidates for 2nd District State Representative on what they think is important to voters

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among comments made by the two candidates for 2nd District State Representative, both candidates discussed what topics they thought to be on the minds of voters.

The candidates were interviewed separately and neither heard the response of the other.

Here’s Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton:

Here’s Democrat Lois Pontius of Ridgeway:

The winning candidate in next Tuesday’s election will take office in January, representing the newly-designated 2nd House District counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth.