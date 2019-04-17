Suspect who escaped custody arrested in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office concluded a fugitive investigation Tuesday with an arrest in Wheeling.

Sheriff Cox reports the office had attempted to locate and arrest 31-year-old Joshua Caudill since January 8th on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged felony forgery, with a bond set at $25,000. Caudill eluded law enforcement for “some time”, and a deputy sheriff spotted him while in Wheeling April 2nd, however, when the deputy attempted to make an arrest, he allegedly escaped.

Cox says the sheriff’s office talked to Caudill over the phone Tuesday, and he ultimately agreed to surrender and was arrested early Tuesday afternoon without incident.

Multiple searches of the area and specific property for Caudill had been conducted. One search was in an area of timber in or near Wheeling when K-9 Zaki alerted the presence of drug odor and a large bag of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was found. Investigation continues as to the ownership of the items.

Cox reports the sheriff’s office also arrested two Wheeling residents Monday when in the area following up on fugitive investigation leads. Office staff searched a few miles of timber and potential hiding locations as well as a few areas in Wheeling before finding 47-year-old Marshall Cordray.

Cordray was arrested on Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and a probation violation on stalking in the second degree, with his bonds totaling $16,000.

Online court information shows he is to appear in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court April 24th at 9 am.

Cordray also was arrested on Jackson County arrest warrants for alleged failure to appear in court on an obstruction charge, with a bond of $8,600. He was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Cox reports that K-9 “Zaki was instrumental in mere presence” in Cordray’s arrest, however, Zaki was not deployed.

The sheriff’s office also arrested 49-year-old Nora Evans for alleged hindering prosecution. Evans was released on a citation to appear in court.