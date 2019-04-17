Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday runs Friday, April 19th through April 25th.

Sales of Energy Star-certified new appliances will be exempt from state sales tax during the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday Friday, April 19th through April 25th.

Energy Star-certified appliance qualifying for the sales tax holiday include clothes washers and dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, air conditioners, furnaces, refrigerators, freezers, and heat pumps.

The Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday applies to eligible purchases not to exceed $1,500. If the amount is more, the first $1,500 will be exempt from state sales tax, and the remaining amount is taxable at the full rate.

Local jurisdictions can choose to participate in the holiday and the Missouri Department of Revenue reports some local jurisdictions will opt out and continue to charge local sales taxes.

The department of revenue’s website shows cities, counties, and other jurisdictions that plan to waive the local sales tax for the week. From this area, the list includes the cities of Bethany, Brookfield, Carrollton, Kirksville, Macon, and Maryville. The list also includes the counties of Adair and Macon.

For a complete list of cities and counties, click THIS LINK.