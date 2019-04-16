Oath of office administered to Galt Board of Aldermen

The oath of office has been administered for four positions on the Galt Board of Aldermen.

The oath was administered to Jessica Gannon for mayor, and Jay Blackburn, Jason Grindstaff, and Sierra Fletchall for Aldermen at Large. Galt City Clerk Ashley Campbell reports Gannon was appointed last year to fill the position of Mayor.

Blackburn was also appointed last year to fill the Alderman position, Grindstaff was reelected for his second term, and Fletchall is new to the board.

The Galt Mayor and Alderman at Large positions are each two-year terms.