7-mile hike to be hosted at Crowder State Park

The Spring South Thompson Hike at Crowder State Park starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27 will be a 7-mile rugged hike through one of the prettiest sections of trails at the park.

Meet park staff at the campground amphitheater for a guided hike on South Thompson Trail. Participants are encouraged to bring water and snacks to enjoy during the hike, estimated to last approximately six hours. It is also encouraged to wear comfortable hiking shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather. Wear your choice of insect repellant to avoid tick and insect bites when spending time outdoors.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.