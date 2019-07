A Stewartsville man sustained moderate injuries when the minivan he drove overturned a quarter of a mile west of Stewartsville Friday evening.

An ambulance transported 51-year-old Jeffery McConnell to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The minivan traveled west on Southwest Hickory Road, ran off the south side of the road, and struck a fence post before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its top facing east and was totaled.

The Patrol notes McConnell wore a seat belt.