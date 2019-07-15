Suspect flees authorities in Livingston County, points handgun at deputy before surrendering

An individual who fled from a Livingston County Deputy late Saturday afternoon was arrested at Mooresville and taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe after complaining of chest pain.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the deputy was in western Livingston County and saw a person on a motorcycle believed to be a felony fugitive. The motorcycle began traveling well over 100 miles an hour on Highway 36 near Mooresville. After pursuing the suspect west of Mooresville, the motorcycle braked, turned around, went east on Highway 36, and into Mooresville. The suspect traveled into the yard of a church, lost control of the motorcycle at low speed, and then ran about 150 to 200 yards with the deputy chasing on foot.

Sheriff cox said the suspect pointed at the deputy with what the deputy believed was a handgun in a soft nylon style carry bag. The deputy was readily armed, and the suspect made the correct decision and threw the bag into a large area of tall weeds. The suspect was arrested and an ambulance was summoned when the person complained of chest pain.

Chillicothe Emergency Services provided treatment and transported the suspect to Hedrick Medical Center while a deputy stood guard. Another deputy arrived at Mooresville to assist and the patrol was called to investigate the motorcycle accident, while K-9 Zaki was used for an article search in the tall weeds. Officers recovered a fully loaded handgun from the bag, a used digital scale, meth pipe with methamphetamine, and other items. Cash was seized at the scene and at the hospital.

Cox reports all concerning information, including possible ingestion, was shared with ambulance and hospital staff to aid in the emergency treatment. The sheriff also said the information was shared with a parent.

The suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Aaron Case, has an outstanding felony arrest warrant and a report is to be submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney for consideration of charges.

Sheriff cox said fortunately, no firearm was discharged by anyone, and no one else was injured.

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported police officers assisted the sheriff’s department at Hedrick Medical Center and noted the subject arrested by the sheriff’s department was wanted on a Livingston County Warrant.